NIA takes over probe in connection with Heroin seizure at Gujarat's Mundra Port

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe of the case relating to the seizure of 2988.21 Kgs of Narcotics substance (Heroin) at Mundra Port, Gujarat on September 13 2021, said NIA on Wednesday.



In pursuant to the order of the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday, NIA has taken up the investigation of the case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against accused Machavaram Sudhakaran, Durga PV Govindaraju, Rajkumar P and others, the NIA said.

"The case related to the seizure of 2988.21 Kgs of Narcotics substance (Heroin) seized at Mundra Port, Gujarat disguised as a consignment of 'Semi-processed Talc stones' originating from Afghanistan which had arrived from Bandar Abbas Port, Iran," the Investigation Agency said.

Pursuant to the registration of the case, requisite actions as per law for the expeditious investigation of the case have been initiated, it added. (ANI)

