NIA team in Dubai to question Kerala gold smuggling case accused Fazil Fareed

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday reached Dubai to question Fazil Fareed, a key accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case.

The NIA has registered an FIR in the case, naming Sarith PS, Swapna Prabha Suresh, Fazil Fareed and Sandeep Nair as accused in the matter related to smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

Earlier, the officials of the Customs Department in Kochi had taken a statement of Fareed, who is now in Dubai, through a phone call.

Meanwhile, three key accused in the case -- Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh, and Sandeep Nair -- were on August 5 sent to seven-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate for interrogation in connection with a money-laundering matter related to the smuggling.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was allegedly busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram. (ANI)

