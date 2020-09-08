NIA to attach properties of two designated Khalistan terrorists

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday announced the attachment of immovable properties of designated Khalistan terrorists Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Punjab.

Both were among the nine individuals designated as terrorists on July 1 this year, under the provisions of the amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), for trying to revive militancy in Punjab.

"The Government of India in exercise of powers conferred under Section 51A of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, orders for attachment of immovable properties of designated terrorists Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Punjab, " the NIA said in a statement on Tuesday.

Known for his hate campaign against India, Pannun had previously posted a video message threatening Punjab Police for the state government's steps against the so-called Referendum 2020- a pro-Khalistani movement.

UK police arrested him in the year 2000, when he was entering England via Germany while returning from Pakistan after receiving terror training.

He was sentenced to 30 months in prison as he was associated with "proscribed" organisation Babbar Khalsa International.

On the other hand, Nijjar is a known terror mastermind and an accused in the 2007 blast that killed six and injured 42 in the city of Ludhiana in Punjab. There have also been concerns that western countries, especially Canada, could be sheltering Khalistani terrorists.

Apart from the above two, others who were designated terrorists include Pakistan based BKI chief Wadhwa Singh Babbar, Pak based ISYF chief Lakhbir Singh, Pak based KZF chief Ranjeet Singh, Pak based KCF chief Paramjit Singh, Germany based key KZF member Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, Germany based KZF key member Gurmeet Singh Bagga and Uk based BKI chief Paramjit Singh.(ANI)

