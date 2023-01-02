NIA to visit Upper Dhangri village in J-K's Rajouri where five killed in terror attacks since Sunday

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to visit Upper Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district where five people, including a child, were killed and many more were injured in two separate terrorist attacks since Sunday evening, sources said.

Highly placed sources indicated that a team led by a senior NIA official may visit the spot any time today or tomorrow following a new modus operandi adopted by the agency to visit places where such terror incidents happen.

The team will be sent from NIA's Jammu branch, which will note down details of the incidents along with the sleuths of Jammu and Kashmir police in order to keep a tab on the methods of killings of civilians in two terror attacks-- first occurred on Sunday evening and the second one that took place on Monday-- in the same village, Dhangri, of Rajouri district.

In the latest terror attack, a child was killed and five others injured after a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast that took place in Rajouri's Upper Dangri village on Monday morning, the police said.

ADGP Mukesh Singh cautioned people as another suspected IED was spotted in the area near Upper Dhangri village, which is about eight kilometres from Rajouri town.

Officials said that the explosion took place near the house where four civilians were killed and many more injured by terrorists in a shooting incident on Sunday evening.

Nearly a dozen people were reportedly injured in the two terror attacks by the terrorists since Sunday evening. The injured are being treated in Jammu hospital.

Two armed terrorists barged into three homes separated by a distance of around 50 metres from each other on last evening and opened indiscriminate fire. The attack led to the killing of four civilians and injuries to six others.

These separate attacks are the third such incident of civilian killings in the Rajouri district in the past two weeks, after two people were killed outside an Army camp on December 16.

The attack has sparked panic in the district. Several organisations have called for a strike today to protest against the incident and demand swift action.

Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have launched a massive search operation to nab the two "armed men" behind the attack at Upper Dhangri village.

The office of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh and a government job to the kin of those killed in the firing incident.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh and a government job would be given to the next of kin of each of those civilians martyred in the dastardly attack. Seriously injured would be given Rs.1 lakh. Officials have been directed to ensure best treatment to injured," the Office of LG J-K said in a statement. (ANI)