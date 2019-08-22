NIA transfers three officials from terror funding case over allegations of bribery

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday transferred three officials from a terror funding case after allegations of bribery surfaced against them.

"In this matter, a complaint of misconduct was received by NIA. An enquiry into the allegations is being conducted by a DIG rank officer. In the meantime three concerned officials have been transferred out to ensure a fair probe," an NIA release stated.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

