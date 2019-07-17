'Nice pic, love you lots': Robert Vadra reacts to wife Priyanka's tweet

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): Businessman Robert Vadra on Wednesday showered love on his wife and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi by posting her photo in a saree on Twitter, saying she "looked the same" for him every day.

"Wow !! Nice pic, you look the same for me each day. Love, happiness, support is the foundation of our being... love you lots," Vadra wrote along with a screenshot of her photo-tweet and snaps of screenshots of media reports about her joining the raging SareeTwitter trend on the microblogging site.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka shared a throwback picture of herself in a saree from the morning of her wedding day. "Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitter," she captioned it.

Her followers mistook it with his wedding anniversary and started wishing her, prompting her to post a new tweet to clarify that it was not her wedding anniversary today.

"Thanks for all the anniversary wishes...but it's just a throwback photo for the #SareeTwitter guys, my anniv is in Feb!" she wrote.

She also nudged Robert Vadra with a new tweet suggesting him to take her for dinner.

"(@irobertvadra, you can still take me out for dinner!)," Priyanka posted after the clarification, tagging her husband with a wing emoji at the end of her tweet.

In a related development, a Delhi court granted two weeks of more time to Robert Vadra for filing a reply on Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking cancellation of his anticipatory bail granted by the trial court in connection with a money laundering case.

Priyanka wore a silk temple saree with a pink and red border, said to be a favourite of her grandmother Indira Gandhi during her marriage in a grand ceremony at 10 Janpath here. (ANI)

