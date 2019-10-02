Nicotine, tobacco, betel nut containing magnesium carbonate banned in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, Medical and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma on Wednesday announced to ban the production, storage, distribution and sale of pan masala and flavoured betel nut containing magnesium carbonate, nicotine, tobacco or mineral oil in the state.

"There will be a complete ban on all such products under the Food Safety Act. This is an important step towards preventing drug addiction among youths. After Maharashtra and Bihar, Rajasthan has become the third state in the country where these products are completely banned," said Sharma while addressing media persons here.

Dr Sharma further said that strict action is being taken to curb the sale of stolen goods and an action plan is being prepared in this regard.

The state government has also put a ban on e-cigarettes and hookah bars in the state. (ANI)

