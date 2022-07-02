Nigerian citizen involved in supplying fake passports, visas arrested

New Delhi [India] July 2 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday apprehended a Nigerian citizen involved in supplying fake passports and visas to foreign nationals for illegal activities.

The accused identified as Omwumelu Luke Chike (42), is a Nigerian citizen who is living in India on a forged passport and visa.

The case was registered in his name on May 29 under sections 419, 420, 489B, 489C, 467, 468, 471, 474 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), PS Crime Branch, New Delhi.

According to DCP Crime Rohit Meena, on May 29 complainant Dharamvir Singh lodged a complaint at the PS Crime branch regarding cheating by an African National namely Famakan Keito for Rs 1 Lakh on the pretext of doubling the money with a Miracle Chemical.



"After developing the information accused Femakaan Keito was arrested. The products and counterfeit currency used in the crime were recovered at the instance of the accused. Accused Femakaan Keito also revealed about fake Passport and VISA to the police. On sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that one person namely Naja Stam arranged him fake passport ID in the name of Ivance Donald Kamto," he said.

During the investigation, the team gathered all technical clues and the team nabbed the accused Omwumelu Luke Chike alias Naja Stam from Malviya Nagar on June 30.

According to the police, four fake passports and one visa of the Republic of Nigeria, one fake passport of the Republic of Gambia, one fake passport of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and one mobile phone were recovered, all passports had fake Indian visa stamped on them.

Accused Omwumelu Luke Chike alias Naja Stam came to India in the year 2010 on a business visa from Nigeria. He started buying clothes etc from Delhi and sold it to Nigeria to earn his livelihood. His visa got expired but he did not get it extended. He stayed on an expired visa in India. He got married to a resident of the Republic of Tanzania and has two daughters, the police said.

"During this period, one of the Nigerian friend namely Paul contacted him from Nigeria and introduced him to one Nigeria National Tijan. Tijan contacted him through a WhatsApp number and asked him to work with him. Tijan lured him that he can earn money by providing fake passports and visas to people living in India from other countries. Tijan used to send the fake passports and visas through courier to him and the accused further delivered it to people. The accused also started to receive commission money through Western Union and Ria Money Transfer Service Pvt Ltd by providing a fake Passport ID in Noida (UP) and Delhi. To earn quick money accused started providing fake passport and visa to those people who either staying as illegal migrants on expired visas and passports or lost their passports. He started contacting such persons who required fake passports and visas. Accused has delivered more than 100 Fake Passports and visas till date," police added. (ANI)

