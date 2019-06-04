Nigerian man held for duping retired govt official of Rs 35 lakh

Visuals of police officer with the arrested accused in New Delhi.
ANI | Updated: Jun 04, 2019 20:35 IST

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): A Nigerian man was arrested for allegedly cheating a retired government officer of over Rs 35 lakh rupees here, the police said on Tuesday.
The complainant filed the case in August 2018 alleging that a Facebook user, Grace Dennis, duped him of Rs 35,80,000. The accused who posed himself as a woman told him that his mother is suffering from a serious ailment and is admitted to a hospital in India. She also told him that she was stuck at Mumbai Airpot "for declaration of some drafts."
"The complainant got a phone call from an unknown number and the callers posed himself as a Customs Officer and asked to submit some amount for customs clearance. Being induced by the accused persons, the complainant deposited Rs 35, 80,000/- in nine different bank accounts," a police release said.
The police had registered the case under section 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
"During the course of the investigation, the contact numbers of the accused persons were put on surveillance and account details were obtained. The IP Address of the bank accounts operated by the accused persons was obtained and the IP Addresses were found allotted to the accused Arthur Okeke."
Okeke was residing in Nilothi locality of the national capital. The police had conducted raids in Jaipur, Ajmer, Agra, Aligarh and many other places but the accused could not be traced out.
"The accused was continuously changing mobile phones and SIM cards in this duration; however the team consistently followed the trails. Accused Arthur Okeke was arrested from Outer Ring Road," the release said. (ANI)

