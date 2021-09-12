Nigerian national among 2 drug peddlers arrested in Delhi with heroin worth Rs 30 cr

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two persons belonging to an international narcotic drugs syndicate, including a Nigerian national, and recovered over 16.65 kg narcotic drugs worth over Rs 30 crore.

The accused have been identified as Babu Lal (Bablu) and Chigozie Foster Okafor (David).

Acting on information, a team of Delhi Police Special Cell laid a trap near the cremation ground of Mangolpuri and arrested Babu Lal with the heroin and based upon his information, police arrested a Nigerian national from a rented apartment in Ram Nagar, Delhi and seized over 16.65 kg narcotic drugs along with a car and a scooty from their possession.



During the interrogation, the police said that the duo revealed that they are members of an international narcotic drug syndicate. Nigerian national identified as the main supplier of heroin who used to get the supply from a Delhi based Afghan national whereas Babu Lal worked as the supplier who used to further supply the heroin to small drug traffickers in Punjab and Haryana.

The Nigerian national used to send consignments of heroin to other countries also including UK, Sri Lanka, UAE, Nepal, Bangladesh, South Africa through courier companies by using fake IDs, the police said.

The police further revealed that the Nigerian national came to India in July 2019 on a six months business visa but even after the expiry of his visa, he did not return to his country and continued residing in India illegally.

Delhi Police registered a case under appropriate sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

