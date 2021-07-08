Nigerian national among 2 held with cocaine in Thane

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): A Nigerian national along with another person were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai unit, who seized an intermediate quantity of cocaine and mephedrone from the duo from separate locations in Thane, an official said.

A case was registered by the NCB Mumbai against both accused who were remanded to the Bureau's custody for 5 days by a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court.

According to an official release by the NCB on Thursday, an operation was launched at Nala Sopara, Thane, and an intermediate quantity of cocaine and mephedrone was seized on July 6-July 7.



Acting on specific information, a team of NCB Mumbai with the help of Mira Road Police intercepted one person Suffran Farooq Lakdawala and seized cocaine in intermediate quantity at Kashimara Naka Chowk, Mira Road (E) on July 6.

Based on preliminary disclosure of Lakdawala, a team of NCB Mumbai intercepted one Nigerian national identified as Blessing Edwin Okereke and recovered Mephedrone and Cocaine in intermediate quantity from him at Nala Sopara on July 7.

"During the operation, a unique modus operandi was uncovered by NCB. The accused Suffran Farooq Lakdawala travelled to various cities of India to deliver the drugs especially cocaine via air and road. He was procuring drugs from various African nationals from Delhi and Mumbai," the NCB said. (ANI)

