Nigerian national apprehended in Goa's Calangute with illegal drugs

Calangute (Goa) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): A Nigerian national was apprehended here on Thursday and illegal drugs weighing 6.5 grams were recovered from his possession.

On Thursday evening, Calangute Police Team headed by PI Nolasco Raposo apprehend the 37-year-old man Nelson Nwogbo Chinonso near Porba Vaddo area for possessing 17 ecstasy tablets, informed Police officials.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

