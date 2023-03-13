Nigerian national arrested in Delhi for supplying drugs

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a Nigerian national whom they recovered 1050 grams of methaqualone (drugs) worth crores of Rupees in the international market, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Oluebube Damain (29 years) who was living in India illegally after his visa expired in 2019, the police said.

The accused person namely Oluebube Damain, 29 years a native of Owerri, Imo State of Nigeria was arrested by the team when he had come at Mohan Garden for supplying methaqualone drugs to unknown person.

"An information was received to team that one Nigerian drugs supplier namely Oluebube Damain would come at Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar, Delhi for supplying drugs to some unknown person between 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM," the Delhi Police said, adding that a team was constituted on the basis of the information.



"After reaching the spot where the accused was supposed to supply the drugs, he was directed to stop by the team. But the foreigner panicked and ran into the lanes/gali of congested locality. Thereafter, he was apprehended by the team after sincere efforts," the police said.

Police further said that on checking of polythene bag which was held by Oluebube Damain, some light yellow colour narcotics substance was found inside.

"On testing with field testing kit, this light brown colour substance was found to be methaqualone. The contraband was weighed on electronic weighing machine and found to be 1050 grams methaqualone," the police added.

Accordingly, a case of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) was got registered at P.S. Crime Branch.

Accused Oluebube Damain came to India from Nigeria on a three-month Visa in 2019 and after expiry of Visa, he continued to live illegally in the country. (ANI)

