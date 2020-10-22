Nigerian national held for peddling drugs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 21 (ANI): Police Task Force on Tuesday arrested a Nigerian national and seized six grams of Cocaine and Rs 15,000 cash from his possession in Hyderabad, police said.

According to police, the accused identified as Daniel Ayotunde Olamide, a resident of Bandlaguda in Hyderabad, had arrived in India on student visa in the year 2014.

During 2014, the accused used to visit night pubs every weekend and consume drugs. He also met a fellow Nigerian national identified as John Paul (37), a resident of Delhi, at one such pub and became friends with him. Later acting on Paul's instructions, Olamide became involved in supplying drugs in Hyderabad.

Olamide has been delivering drugs to customers in the city and charging Rs.8,000 per 1 gram, and transferring the amount to John Paul online.

"On credible information, the West Zone Task Force team apprehended Olamide and seized six grams of Cocaine, two Passports, a bike, a cell phone and net cash of Rs.15,000 from his possession while he was delivering drugs on the instruction of Paul," police said.

"The accused along with the seized material was handed over to Station House Officer, Langer House Police Station, for further investigation to unearth the network with other local and foreign drug dealers," police added. (ANI)