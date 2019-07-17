Nigerian national held with cocaine worth Rs 88 lakh in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): A 44-year-old Nigerian national has been arrested with cocaine worth Rs 88 lakh from Pune's Undri area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Sholadio Samuel Joy.

According to Pune City police, Joy was staying in India on a business visa since February this year.

On receiving a tip-off about his activities, the police raided a house in the Undri area where Joy was staying and arrested him.

The police also seized 733 grams of gold from the accused. (ANI)

