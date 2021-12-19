Night patrols set up to monitor compliance to pollution control norms in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday informed that separate night patrols teams have been set up for each of the 11 districts of the national capital to monitor compliance to pollution control norms for construction-related activities.

The Environment Minister also said that the Delhi government has received applications from multiple agencies seeking the resumption of construction activities in the national capital.

"We have received applications from many construction agencies. These applications have been sent to the commission. According to the decision of the commission, we will start phase-wise construction activities," Rai said.



"Besides regular teams doing the inspection, separate district-wise teams for night patrolling have been set up for all 11 districts to check compliance to pollution control norms in connection with construction-related activities," he said.

"Each team will have three-four members drawn from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and action will be taken if the violation is found," he added.

Meanwhile, the physical classes in Delhi school will resume for Class 6 and above from Saturday after being shut down for nearly a month because of air pollution.

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 319 on Saturday. (ANI)

