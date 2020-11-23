Night shelter near Nigambodh ghat houses 25 homeless

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): As many as 25 people are staying at a night shelter near Nigam Bodh Ghat here. The caretakers are adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines.



"Around 25 people are staying here. Sanitiser and masks have been made available to everyone. We are providing food, water and blankets to the homeless people. Every week, a doctor comes here for their health check-up. If someone has any health issue, we shift them to hospital by ambulance," Sanjay, a caretaker of the night shelter told ANI

There are 262 such night shelters in Delhi with an estimated capacity to house 21,000 people, according to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board.

The minimum temperature this month, barring November 16, has remained 2-3 degrees Celsius below normal in the absence of a cloud cover, according to India Meteorological Department officials. (ANI)

