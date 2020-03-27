Night shelters provide food and accommodation to stranded workers amid lockdown

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): The night shelters run by the Delhi government have been proving food and accommodation to hundreds of daily wage labourers who have been left stranded in the city following the nationwide lockdown.

Caretaker of a night shelter in Anand Vihar says that though the place has a capacity to accommodate only about 40 people, many more have been trickling in seeking shelter or food.

"We are now receiving 50-60 people. Some stay back, some leave after having food. Nowadays, there are outsiders also availing the facility but we do not stop them from doing so," the caretaker told ANI. The shelter provides two meals in a day.

Most of the workers hail from neighbouring States of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

With regards to keeping an eye out for people having symptoms of coronavirus, the caretaker added: "We have been making people aware of the coronavirus threat and informing them of the precautions to be taken as well, like washing hands with soap, using sanitisers and masks, etc. We also schedule check-ups with the doctor twice a week."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which has been spreading rapidly.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had earlier on Thursday reported 88 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest in a single day. The total countrywide tally now stands at 724. (ANI)



