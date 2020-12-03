Nihang Sikhs reach Singhu border in support of farmers protesting 'black laws'

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Nihang Sikhs on Thursday reached the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) to express solidarity with the farmers protesting against the newly enacted farm laws.

Extending their full support to farmers, Nihang Sikhs said: "The government should roll back the "black laws". Otherwise, we will continue to remain here. We are farmers too and we stand with these farmers."



Nihang is an order of Sikh warriors. They are recognised by their characteristic blue robes, decorated turbans and traditional weapons.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders refused to accept tea or food offered by the government during the fourth round of talks with the Centre at Vigyan Bhawan on Thursday, amid the ongoing protest to repeal the new agricultural laws.

Before the meeting, the Union Agriculture Minister while talking to media persons hoped that the fourth round of dialogue will bring some positive outcome to the farmers' issues. "Government is constantly discussing issues with farmers. Today is the fourth round of talks and I'm hoping for a positive outcome," said Tomar.



The meeting underway from morning broke for lunch. "One farmer asked the staff at Vigyan Bhawan if there was a canteen here. When we told him that there is food prepared and ready for you he said will not eat the food and tea of the government" a Vigyan Bhavan staffer told ANI.





Farmers then ordered in food from the gurudwara 'langar'.



Notably, farmers have warned that Thursday's talks are the "last chance" for the government to take a decision on the laws.



"Thursday is the last chance for the government to take a decision to repeal the laws. Otherwise, this movement will become huge and the government will fall," Pratibha Shinde of the Lok Sangharsh Morcha said.



Meanwhile, two farmers, who were participating in the agitation died on Wednesday. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to the families of the farmers, hailing from districts Mansa and Moga respectively.



The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

