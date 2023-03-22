Nikki murder case: Court directs preservation of call detail record of accused

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Delhi's Dwarka court on Tuesday directed to preserve the Call Detail Record (CDR) along with the mobile location of one of the accused Lokesh Yadav in the Nikki Yadav murder case.

The matter pertains to the alleged murder of Nikki Yadav, by her live-in partner Sahil Gehlot.

Link Metropolitan Magistrate Nitesh Goyal allowed two pleas seeking preservation of CDR and signing and pagination of the case diary by the Investigating Officer (IO)

The court also extended the judicial custody of the accused persons including Sahil Gahlot for one day. The accused will now be produced before the court on Wednesday.

During the hearing, it was submitted by advocate Anirudh Yadav, the counsel for Lokesh Yadav, that the accused had been arrested in the matter but he was not involved in the murder and conspiracy. He has no role in the conspiracy of the offence.

In order to avoid any manipulation, it is necessary to preserve the CDR along with the mobile location of the accused, the counsel argued.

The counsel added that it is also necessary to get the case diary signed and paginated by the IO for the purpose of a fair investigation.



Advocate Yadav also submitted that some of the mobile phones seized by the police have recording facilities. All the conversations are recorded and the police must have heard them. These phones ought to be sealed and send to FSL for examination.

On the other hand, the investigation officer (IO) submitted that the accused Lokesh Yadav along with other accused had been arrested in the murder case. They were present near the flat in Uttam Nagar where the deceased Nikki Yadav used to live on the day of the murder.

The accused Sahil Gahlot killed Nikki by strangulating her at the parking of Nigam Bodh Ghat. He then called the other accused persons to discuss how to dispose of the body. Thereafter, they stuffed the deceased's body in the refrigerator in Dhaba in Mitraon village, the police said.

He also submitted that a request for obtaining a certified copy of CDR has been sent to the concerned mobile operator.

Sahil was arrested on February 14. Later, five other accused including Sahil's father, two cousins Ashish and Naveen, and two friends Amar and Lokesh were also arrested after the interrogation.

According to the police, during interrogation, Sahil disclosed that the deceased was asking him not to marry another girl because both (Sahil and deceased) had already solemnised their marriage in the year 2020. She was actually his wife and not live-in partner.

She was pleading with him not to go ahead with the marriage fixed by his family with another girl on February 10, and was pressuring him to marry her, the police said.

Thereafter, Sahil hatched the conspiracy and planned to remove the deceased from his way, police alleged. After killing her, he informed the other co-accused persons about it on the same day on February 10, 2023, and then all of them went ahead with the marriage ceremony, the police added.

It is also alleged that Sahil married another girl after the alleged crime. (ANI)

