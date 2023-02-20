Nikki murder case: Court extends police remand of Sahil Gehlot by two days

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Delhi's Dwarka court on Monday extended by two days the remand period of Sahil Gehlot, accused of killing his live-in partner Nikki Yadav and keeping her body in a fridge in the national capital.

Metropolitan Magistrate Samiksha Gupta on Monday decided to extend the police remand period of Sahil Gehlot by two days. However, the court has also sent five co-accused in the case to judicial custody for fourteen days including Sahil's father.

Sahil was produced before the district court at the end of his five days' remand granted earlier by the court. The other five accused also were produced at the end of the remand period before the court.

Sahil was arrested on February 14, 2023, by the crime branch. He allegedly murdered Nikki, his live-in partner, on February 9.

It is alleged that he allegedly murdered her as she was pressuring him to marry her. It is also alleged that he married another girl after the alleged crime.



Delhi Police had arrested the co-accused after interrogating Sahil in custody.

According to the police during interrogation, Sahil disclosed that the deceased was asking him not to marry another girl because both (Sahil and Nikki) had already solemnised their marriage in the year 2020. She was actually his wife and not live-in partner.

Therefore she was pleading with him not to go ahead with the marriage fixed by his family with another girl on 10.02.2023, police said.

After that, the accused hatched the conspiracy and planned to remove the deceased from their way, police alleged.

Accordingly, Sahil Gahlot executed the plan and murdered Nikki and informed the other co-accused about it on the same day February 10, 2023, and then all of them went ahead with the marriage ceremony. (ANI)

