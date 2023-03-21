Nikki murder case: Court reserves order on plea seeking preservation of CDR of accused

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Delhi's Dwarka Court on Tuesday reserved an order seeking the preservation of the call detail record along with the mobile location of accused Lokesh Yadav in the Nikki Yadav murder case.

Link Metropolitan Magistrate Nitesh Goyal reserved an order after hearing the submission of the counsel for the accused.

The court has also reserved an order on the plea seeking the signing and pagination of the case diary by the investigation officer (IO)

During the hearing, it was submitted by advocate Anirudh Yadav counsel for Lokesh Yadav that the accused had been arrested in the matter but he was not involved in the murder and conspiracy. He has no role in the conspiracy of the offence.

"In order to avoid any manipulation it is necessary to preserve the call detail record along with the mobile location of the accused", the counsel argued.

It was also argued that it is also necessary to get the case diary signed and paginated by the IO for the purpose of a fair investigation.

Advocate Yadav also submitted that some of the mobile phones seized by the police have recording facilities. All the conversations are recorded and the police must have heard them. These phones ought to be sealed and send to FSL for examination.

On the other hand, the investigation officer (IO) submitted that the accused Lokesh Yadav along with other accused had been arrested in the murder case.

He also submitted the accused were present near the flat in Uttam Nagar where the deceased Nikki Yadav used to live on the day of the murder. Accused Sahil Gahlot after committing the murder of Nikki at the parking of Nigam Bodh Ghat by strangulating, called the other accused persons to discuss how to dispose of the dead body.



Thereafter, he reached Paschim Vihar and thereafter they stuffed the body of Nikki in the refrigerator in Dhaba in Mitraon Village.

He also submitted that a request for obtaining a certified Call Detail Record (CDR) has been sent to the concerned mobile operator.

Earlier, the court on Monday pulled up Delhi police for not producing the case diary of Nikki's murder. The court had called the investigation officer (IO) with the case diary on Monday.

However, the court noted that the IO did not appear in court. He deputed a Sub Inspector to attend the court hearing. The said SI appeared in the court but did not bring the case diary.

After noting the submission of advocate Anirudh Yadav, the court asked the police how the offences related to murder and conspiracy are made out against the accused Lokesh Yadav.

On March 6, Advocate Anirudh Yadav counsel for Lokesh moved an application seeking the marking of the case diary. He expressed his apprehension of manipulation in the case diary as it is a highlighted matter.

Sahil was arrested on February 14. According to the police during interrogation, Sahil had disclosed that the deceased was asking him not to marry another girl because both (Sahil and deceased) had already solemnised their marriage in the year 2020. She was actually his wife and not a live-in partner.

Therefore she was pleading to him not to go ahead with the marriage fixed by his family with another girl on 10.02.2023, police said.

Thereafter, they hatched the conspiracy and planned to remove the deceased from their way, police alleged.

Accordingly, Sahil Gahlot executed the plan and murdered her and informed the other co-accused persons about it on the same day February 10, 2023, and then all of them went ahead with the marriage ceremony. (ANI)

