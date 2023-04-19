Nikki Yadav murder case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of all accused

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Delhi's Dwarka court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Sahil Gahlot and five other accused, including his father and two cousins, in the Nikki Yadav murder case for the next 14 days.

Link Metropolitan Magistrate extended the judicial custody of Sahil Gahlot and other accused till May 3. The accused persons were produced in court after the expiry of their judicial custody.

Sahil was arrested on February 14 for allegedly murdering Nikki, his live-in partner. Others were also arrested by the Crime Branch later during the course of the investigation.

Delhi police arrested Sahil's father, two cousins Ashish and Naveen, and two friends Amar and Lokesh after interrogation.

"During the interrogation, the accused Sahil disclosed that the deceased asked him not to marry another girl as they had already solemnised their marriage in 2020. The claimed to be Sahil's wife and not a live-in partner", said the police.

According to the police, the deceased kept asking the accused not to go ahead with the marriage fixed by his family with another woman on February 10, this year. Following this, Sahil hatched a conspiracy to kill Nikki, police said.

The police added, "Sahil Gahlot executed the plan and murdered Nikki Yadav and informed the other co-accused persons about it the same day -- February 10, 2023. Sahil and his family then went ahead with his marriage ceremony."

According to reports, Sahil allegedly murdered Nikki as she was pressuring him to back out of the marriage fixed by his family. After the murder of Nikki Yadav, the accused went on to marry another girl, the police said. (ANI)