Nikki Yadav murder case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Sahil, 5 other accused for 14 days

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Delhi's Dwarka court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Sahil Gahlot and five other accused in the Nikki Yadav murder case, including his father and two cousins, for the next 14 days.

The accused persons were produced in the court after the expiry of their one-day judicial custody.

Link Metropolitan Magistrate extended the judicial custody of Sahil Gahlot and other accused till April 5.

The court on Tuesday allowed two applications seeking the preservation of CDR and Pagination and marking of the case diary by the IO.

Sahil was arrested on February 14 for allegedly killing Nikki, his live-in partner. Later, more arrests were made by the Crime Branch in connection with the case.



Delhi police arrested Sahil's father, two cousins Ashish and Naveen and two friends Amar and Lokesh following interrogation.

According to the police, Sahil, during interrogation, had disclosed that his live-in partner was asking him not to marry another girl as they had already solemnised their marriage in 2020. She insisted that she was his wife and not a live-in partner.

Therefore, she was pleading with him not to go ahead with his second marriage fixed by his family on February 10, police said.

Thereafter, Sahil and his family members hatched a conspiracy to kill Nikki, police informed further.

Executing the plan, Sahil killed her and informed the other co-accused persons about it on the same day -- February 10, the police said, adding that they then went ahead with the marriage ceremony.

It is alleged that Sahil killed her after being pressured to marry her.

It is further alleged that Sahil married another girl after the crime. (ANI)

