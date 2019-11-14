Nilam Sawhney appointed as Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday appointed IAS officer Nilam Sawhney as Chief Secretary of the State.

A 1984 batch IAS officer of Andhra cadre, Sawhney was on deputation at the Centre as Social Justice and Empowerment Secretary.

She has become the first woman chief secretary of bifurcated Andhra Pradesh. Her husband Ajay Sawhney is also an IAS officer and is currently serving as secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The State government has recently removed senior IAS officer LV Subrahmanyam as Chief Secretary. (ANI)