Nilza Wangmo to get Nari Shakti Puraskar for promoting Ladakhi cuisines

New Delhi [India], Mar 8 (ANI): A woman entrepreneur from Ladakh on Sunday will be given 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' on the occasion of International Women's Day for promoting Ladakhi cuisines and for sponsoring girl's education in the national capital.

The President Ram Nath Kovind will present the award to Nilza Wangmo at a function in Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The national award is given annually to individuals, groups, institutions in recognition of their exceptional work towards the cause of women's empowerment, especially towards vulnerable and marginalised women. (ANI)

