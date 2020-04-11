Nine arrested for offering prayers in mosque in Vadodara despite lockdown

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], April 10 (ANI): Nine people were arrested in Gujarat's Vadodara for offering prayers at a mosque despite lockdown in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Nine people have been arrested for violating lockdown by offering prayers at a mosque in Panigate area," according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Vadodara, Jaydeepsinh Jadeja.

In his address to the nation on March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. Movement of the people, except for essential and emergency needs, and gatherings have been prohibited during the lockdown phase.

Gujarat so far has seen 241 cases of COVID-19, with 17 deaths occuring due to deadly virus. 26 people have also been cured and discharged of the disease in the state.

The COVID-19 cases in the country saw another single-day high of 896 taking the total number to 6761 on Friday.

Out of these 6039 are active cases, 516 have been "cured/discharged/ migrated". The death toll has mounted to 206 with 37 people dying in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

