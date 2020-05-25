Nine CRPF personnel test COVID-19 positive

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Nine CRPF personnel tested positive for COVID-19 here on Sunday.

According to the CRPF, 359 positive cases have been reported so far including 137 active positive cases, 220 recoveries and two deceased.

Earlier on Sunday, India witnessed the highest ever single-day spike of 6,767 cases, which saw the COVID-19 count zooming to 1,31,868, as per the details by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Out of the total number of cases, 73,560 are active cases.

There were 54,440 recoveries on Sunday as against 51,783 from Saturday, taking the recovery rate to 41.28 per cent. The country recorded 147 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,867. (ANI)

