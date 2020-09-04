Nine held for killing deer in Bhubaneshwar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 4 (ANI): Nine people were arrested in connection with the killing of deer in Bhubaneswar on Friday which is a violation of the Wildlife Protection Act.

According to the police, Chandaka police and the forest staff conducted a joint raid in a nearby village after receiving a tip-off about killing of a deer.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Prakash Pal told ANI, "During the raid, we arrested the main accused. We have also seized 12 kg of deer meat and a country-made pistol with ammunition."

"Later, we arrested the remaining eight people associated with the killing of deer. Of these, seven were handed over to the forest department," Pal said.

Himanshu Sekhar Mohanty, Assistant Conservator of Forest of Chandaka reserve forest said a case has been registered for violating the Wildlife Protection Act.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

