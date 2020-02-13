Nine injured as fire breaks out at house in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Nine people have been injured after a fire broke out at a house here on Wednesday late night.

The fire broke out in the Samta Nagar area of the city. The reason for the fire has been attributed to a short circuit. A few minutes after the fire broke out, a cylinder exploded in the house causing severe damage to the property.

The nine injured persons have been admitted to a nearby hospital and are undergoing treatment.

The fire brigade reached the spot and doused the fire soon after it broke out and the damage was prevented. (ANI)

