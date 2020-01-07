Nine-judge bench of SC to hear Sabrimala case

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): A new nine-judge bench has been constituted by the Supreme Court to hear Sabarimala case.

The new bench constituted will be headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde.

Other judges in the bench are Justices R Banumathi, L Nageswara Rao, Ashok Bhushan, Mohan M Shantanagoudar, S Abdul Nazeer, R Subhash Reddy, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant.

Two judges, Justices RF Nariman and DY Chandrachud who ruled in favour of women's entry in Sabarimala case aren't part of the new bench and the woman judge, Justice Indu Malhotra who ruled against women's entry, is also not part of the new bench either.

In 2018, the five-judge bench of the top court had allowed women of all ages to enter Kerala's, Sabarimala Temple. The order came under stiff opposition from various groups who later sought a review of the verdict.

Acting on the numerous petitions, in November this year, the Supreme Court referred the issue to a larger, nine-judge bench.

The bench will re-examine other religious issues, including the entry of women into mosques, the practice of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community and also Parsi women married to non-Parsi men being barred from the holy fire temple.

The nine-judge bench will hear the case on January 13. (ANI)

