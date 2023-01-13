Nine judges appointed in Rajasthan High Court

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday appointed nine judges to the Rajasthan High Court, said a notification.

Additional Advocate General Ganesh Ram Meena and Advocate Anil Kumar Upman from Jaipur and Nupur Bhati from Jodhpur are among the names of the judges, said the Ministry of Law and Justice notification.

Judicial Officers including Rajendra Prakash Soni, Ashok Kumar Jain, Yogendra Kumar Purohit, Bhuwan Goyal, Praveer Bhatnagar and Ashutosh Kumar have been appointed as judges of the High Court as per the notification.



Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to announce the fresh appointments to the higher judiciary.

The Law Minister also announced the extension of the tenure of Justice Abhay Ahuja as Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court.

The Central Government on Friday notified an extension of tenure of Justice Abhay Ahuja as Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court from March 4, 2023.

"The following Advocates and Judicial Officers are appointed as Judges and Additional Judges of the Rajasthan High Court and Bombay High Court. I extend best wishes to all of them," tweeted Rijiju. (ANI)

