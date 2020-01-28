Nine killed, 18 injured after bus, rickshaw fall into well in Maharashtra

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): At least nine persons were killed and 18 others were injured after a bus and a rickshaw fell into a well after ramming into each other in Deola area of Nashik on Tuesday.

The death toll may go up as the rescue and search operation is still underway, the police said.

"Nine bodies have been recovered while 18 injured persons have been shifted to hospital so far. The rescue operation is still underway. The death toll is likely to go up," Arti Singh, Superintendent of Police, Nashik (Rural) said.

Earlier, it was reported that a bus and a rickshaw fell into a well after ramming into each other in Deola area here.

The mishap occurred when the bus was on its way from Malgaon to Kalwan. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle after its rear tyre burst. (ANI)

