Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): At least 9 low-intensity explosive devices were recovered by the local police here on Wednesday.
The bombs were found outside a health center in Singi village near Bolpur.
The police are investigating as to who is behind planting the bombs there. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Nine low-intensity bombs found in West Bengal's Birbhum
ANI | Updated: Feb 19, 2020 13:15 IST
