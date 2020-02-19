Low-intensity explosive devices were recovered by the local police on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Low-intensity explosive devices were recovered by the local police on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

Nine low-intensity bombs found in West Bengal's Birbhum

ANI | Updated: Feb 19, 2020 13:15 IST

Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): At least 9 low-intensity explosive devices were recovered by the local police here on Wednesday.

The bombs were found outside a health center in Singi village near Bolpur.

The police are investigating as to who is behind planting the bombs there. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

