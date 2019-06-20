Nine-month-old raped, murdered in Telangana's Warangal

Warangal (Telangana) [India], Jun 20 (ANI): A 25-year-old man was held for allegedly raping and murdering nine-month-old girl here in Hanamkonda area of Warangal district on Tuesday.

"A 25-year-old man K Praveen kidnapped a nine-month-old girl while she was sleeping with her parents on the terrace on their residence. The accused took the toddler to an ideal place. Meanwhile, the victim's parents noticed that their daughter was missing and started searching for her in nearby places. Later, they saw the accused sexually assaulting their daughter," Sampath Rao, Circle Inspector of Hanmakonda Police Station, told ANI.

The parents of the victim handed over the accused to the police. Soon after this, the girl was rushed to a local hospital where she was declared brought dead.

While the accused is being sent to judicial remand, the deceased body has been shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered under IPC sections of 376 and 366 and 5 r/w 6 of POCSO Act. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

