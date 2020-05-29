Nine more COVID-19 cases in Himachal, state tally reaches 290

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): Nine more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Himachal Pradesh, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 290, said the state Health Department.

Out of the new cases, five people from Hamirpur have tested positive for COVID-19. All of them have returned from various states. Their samples were collected on 26th May, said Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner, Harikesh Meen.

Four people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh- three of them had arrived from Thane, Maharashtra and one from Delhi, said Kangra Deputy Commissioner, Rakesh Prajapati.

The total active cases in the state now stand at 208. (ANI)

