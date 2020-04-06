Nine more test positive for COVID-19 in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Nine more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Bhopal on Monday. Out of the nine, five are police personnel and four are health workers.

Till now, 54 people have tested positive for the virus in the district including one death, said the Bhopal District Administration.

Earlier on Sunday, the first death due to coronavirus was reported from Bhopal after a 62-year-old person suffering from the infection died, said state health officials.

A total of 217 people have tested positive for the virus in the state so far and 15 COVID-19 deaths have been reported.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4,067, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. As many as 109 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly disease.

There are 3,666 active cases in the country while 292 people have been cured or discharged or have migrated. (ANI)

