Nine new coronavirus positive cases reported in Mumbai, state tally up to 153

With nine new coronavirus positive cases in Mumbai and one in Vashi, the total number of positive cases in Maharashtra has risen to 153, the Health Department of the Government of Maharashtra said on Friday.

The total number of coronavirus-positive cases in Mumbai now stands at 86.

Four deaths have occurred in Maharashtra due to COVID-19.

A total of 724 positive cases of COVID-19 have been found in India, including 47 foreign nationals, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

17 persons have lost their lives due to this disease in the country. (ANI)

