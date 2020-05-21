Nine new COVID-19 cases in CRPF, total count reaches 335

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): With nine new cases reported in the Central Reserve Police Force, the number of positive coronavirus cases in the force is now 335.

A CRPF press release said that out of the total cases, 121 personnel are at present undergoing treatment and two fatalities have been reported.

India has reported 5,609 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the country to 1,12,359 according to Union Health Ministry. Of the total count, 63,624 are active cases. (ANI)

