Nine new COVID-19 cases in Dharavi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai on Thursday taking the total number of cases to 2,347.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the death toll in the area is 86.

"Nine new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today. The total number of positive cases in the area is now 2,347 and 86 deaths," BMC said.

India has reported 24,879 new positive cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 7,67,296. (ANI)

