Nine new COVID-19 cases in Nagaland, total count at 18

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], May 28 (ANI): Nine more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Thursday taking the total number of cases to 18 in the state.

Out of the new cases, six have been identified from Dimapur and three have been detected in Tuensang.

The information was given by state Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom in a tweet.

A total of 1,58,333 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India of which 67,692 have recovered or migrated. (ANI)

