Nine RPF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal

Kharagpur (West Bengal) [India], April 24 (ANI): Nine Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal.

Most of these were a part of an RPF contingent that had come from Delhi with a consignment of arms and stock of ammunition aboard a parcel express train, according to a press release.

The personnel were tested after one RPF jawan developed symptoms for the disease. The results of 24 members of the contingent have been received. The reports of four are still awaited.

RPF personnel, while undertaking the journey, did not come in contact with any public. A fact-finding committee has been constituted to ascertain the circumstances under which the RPF personnel of the contingent got infected, the press release added. (ANI)

