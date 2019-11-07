Nine Shiv Sena workers arrested for vandalising insurance office in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Police on Thursday arrested nine Shiv Sena workers for allegedly vandalising an IFFCO Tokio Insurance Company office in Pune here.

According to the police, an FIR was registered against 30-40 unidentified men for allegedly vandalising the office and causing damages to the tune of seven to eight lakh.

A group of Shiv Sena workers had on Wednesday allegedly vandalised the office demanding clearance of insurance claims of farmers amid damage to their crops due to unseasonal rains.

Workers of the Shiv Sena had allegedly forcefully entered the office and damaged computers and furniture.

"Vandalising this office is just a beginning. Farmers are committing suicide. They are not getting insurance claims. These companies have become mute spectators. This attack was merely a message," local Shiv Sena leader Suraj Lokhande had said.

He had warned insurance companies of similar attacks if they don't start helping farmers.

Recently, unseasonal rains in the region destroyed crops across the state and caused huge losses to farmers. (ANI)

