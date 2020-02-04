Ninth edition of India-Bangladesh military training begins in Meghalaya

Umroi (Meghalaya) [India], Feb 04 (ANI): As part of the ongoing defence cooperation between India and Bangladesh, a joint military training exercise, 'Sampriti IX', commenced at Meghalaya's Umroi on Monday.

The main focus of the ninth edition of the exercise is on counter-terrorism operations in the mountainous and jungle terrain.

During the 14-day joint military exercise, a Command Post Exercise (CPX) and a Field Training Exercise (FTX) will be conducted. For both the CPX and FTX, a scenario where both countries are working together in a counter-terrorism environment will be simulated under the UN Charter.

The FTX curriculum is progressively planned where the participants will initially get familiar with each other's organisational structure and tactical drills.

Subsequently, joint tactical exercise will be conducted wherein the battle drills of both Indian and Bangladeshi armies will be practiced.

The training will culminate with a final validation exercise in which troops of both armies will jointly practice a counter-terrorist operation in a controlled and simulated environment.

In addition, to understand each other at a tactical level, greater cultural understanding will be emphasised to strengthen military trust and cooperation between the two countries. (ANI)

