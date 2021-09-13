Nipah outbreak: Karnataka govt monitoring people arriving from Kerala, says official

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 13 (ANI): Karnataka Health Commissioner Dr KV Trilok Chandra on Sunday informed that the state has issued a detailed advisory on precautions to be taken against the Nipah virus and said that the people who are coming from Kerala will be kept under surveillance.



"We have already issued a detailed advisory on precautions to be taken against the Nipah virus. Advanced surveillance measures are already in place at all border districts. People coming from Kerala will be under surveillance," he told ANI.

The Karnataka government issued an advisory on September 7 to prevent the outbreak of the infection of the Nipah virus and the health department instructs the district administrations to monitor the arrivals from Kerala for symptoms like fever, altered mental status, severe weakness, headache, respiratory distress, cough, vomiting, muscle pain, convulsion and diarrhoea.

Nipah virus is a zoonotic virus but it can also be transmitted from person to person and through contaminated food. (ANI)

