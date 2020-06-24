NIPER comes up with immunity booster Herbal Tea

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali has come up with an immunity booster Herbal Tea to strengthen physical resistance to coronavirus infection.

"As no new effective drug and vaccine is available yet to treat COVID-19, it is important for people to have a strong immune system so that they can fight any kind of infection easily and keep themselves safe. Keeping this in mind department of natural products, NIPER at SAS Nagar, Mohali has developed Immunity booster Herbal tea. This Herbal Tea is aimed at modulating the immune response in body so that it may be used as a preventive remedy against covid-19 viral infection," read a release by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

The ministry said that the Herbal Tea is a combination of 6 locally available herbs like Aswagandha, Giloe, Mulethi, Tulsi and Green Tea that are mixed in carefully selected proportion keeping in mind their action as an immunity enhancer, sensory appeal, ease of preparation and acceptable palatability.

"The selection of Herbs was based on RASAYANA concept described in Ayurveda. Rasayana means rejuvenation. These Herbs have long been used in various Ayurvedic formulations and are known for their immunomodulatory effects," read the release.

"These Herbs act at the cellular immunity level and boost the immune response generated by our body to fight viral/bacterial diseases. The formula has been designed in a way to achieve the maximum immune-boosting effect," it said.

"This tea can be taken 3 times a day.It is also safe for children and aged persons. It is soothing on throat and can help the body to fight seasonal flu problems also. It is an inhouse preparation with all the Herbs collected/procured from the NIPER medical plant garden in the campus," the release said.

The ministry said that a strong immune system protects individuals from infections and has the ability to neutralize and eliminate pathogenic micro-organism such as bacteria, viruses and any other kind of toxic products.

"Modulation of immune response could provide a substitute for anti-viral/anti-microbial drugs. Herbs are known to possess immunomodulatory properties which mean that they produce both specific and nonspecific immune responses," it said.

NIPERs are the institutes of national importance under the aegis of the Department of Pharmaceutical, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. The seven institutes are functional at Ahmadabad, Hyderabad, Hajipur, Kolkata, Guwahati, Mohali, and Raebareli.

It has earlier introduced many innovative products like safety devices, sanitizers and masks to fight COVID epidemic. (ANI)

