Nirav Modi's custody extended till Aug 22 by London court

New Delhi (India), July 25 (ANI): The custody of fugitive billionaire jeweler Nirav Modi was extended till August 22 by London's Westminster Court on Thursday.

Modi is the main accused in the USD two billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.

The diamantaire was arrested on March 19 by Scotland Yard in connection with the PNB loan default case.

India is seeking Modi's extradition to make him face the law of the land for allegedly committing the economic offences.

Modi is lodged at Wandsworth Prison in south-west London.

In the previous hearing on June 27, he was remanded to police custody till today. (ANI)

