Nirbhaya case: Activist writes to Smriti Irani to declare execution day as 'Rape Prevention Day'

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Yogita Bhayana founder of NGO PARI (People Against Rapes in India) on Thursday wrote a letter to Union Minister Smriti Irani, demanding to declare the day of execution of convicts of 2012 Delhi gang-rape case as the 'Rape Prevention Day'.

Bhayana in the letter said that on the day of execution, one daughter of India will get justice, however, there are many who long for the same.

"This decade has seen some of the heinous rape incidents, from Nirbhaya to Unnao to Kathua to many who couldn't make it to the news hour debates. Although, these incidents have brought one positive change." the letter said.

The letter said that the awareness created amongst the masses is contagious. We, the people of India, have united in the war against rapes in the country, with a vision to create a sensitive society so that every woman in India can live without fear.

"The goal is lofty and the road to victory is long, yet we cannot give up. The execution should not be seen as an end to a case but should mark a new era in India. Hence, I propose to declare the day as "Rape Prevention Day"," the letter added.

Bhayana said that such naming shall help every Indian to understand what Nirbhaya and her family had endured and reaffirmed their vow to the vision of a rape free India.

The activist also said that the execution day is no ordinary day as it shall end the ordeals of a mother who fought like a lioness to seek justice for her daughter.

This day shall bring hope to all those who had pinned their hopes on the apex court of the land to set a precedent against rapes in India. This day, hopefully, Nirbhaya, who could not live to see it, shall heave a sigh of relief in heavens above us. (ANI)

