Nirbhaya case reveals IPC, CrPC loopholes : G Kishan Reddy

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case has revealed the loopholes in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

He said that the Centre wants to bring changes in the same so as to ensure speedy justice the victims.

"All the loopholes in the IPC and CrPC were revealed through the Nirbhaya case. Quick punishment should be given in such matters. So, the Government of India wants to bring some changes in the IPC and the CrPC," Reddy told ANI here.

This comes after all the four convicts - Akshay Singh Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, and Mukesh Singh - were hanged to death at Tihar Jail around 5:30 am this morning.

The case pertains to the brutal gang-rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in the national capital. The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later.

One of the adults accused had allegedly committed suicide in the prison during the trial, while the juvenile was released from a correction home after a period of three years.

The case had created an uproar across the country, especially in Delhi where a large number of people came out on the streets, demanding justice for the victim, who was renamed as 'Nirbhaya' or the fearless. (ANI)

