Nirbhaya case: SC to hear convict Vinay Sharma's plea on Thursday

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear on Thursday the plea of Vinay Sharma, a convict in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case.

Sharma has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against President of India's decision to reject his mercy plea.

The bench of Justice R Banumathi will hear the case tomorrow at 10.30 am.

Vinay Sharma, one of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, challenged the President's decision to dismiss his mercy petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Sharma, through his lawyer AP Singh, has requested the death penalty to be commuted to life imprisonment.

On February 1, Vinay's mercy petition was rejected by President Ramnath Kovind.

On January 31, the death sentence of four convicts Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur were stayed by a lower court till further orders.

These four convicts are currently lodged in Tihar Jail. Pawan Gupta has not exhausted all his legal remedies as he has not filed curative and mercy petitions as yet. (ANI)

